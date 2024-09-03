Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals seek community feedback to shape future services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are calling on local residents to share their views and help improve hospital services and inform its upcoming five-year strategy.

The Trust is committed to providing the best possible healthcare for the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw and, following the significant impact of the Pandemic and subsequent recovery efforts, has recently refreshed its vision and priorities to support this goal.

Zara Jones, Deputy Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “Our updated vision, 'Healthier together – delivering exceptional care for all,' highlights our commitment to creating a healthier future for the community. We focus on providing safe, exceptional, person-centred care, fostering a supportive and welcoming environment, collaborating with partners to enhance services, and ensuring efficient use of public funds.

“With this in mind, we are developing our next five-year strategy to ensure we provide the very best services for our patients.”

Patient and staff member at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Leaders at the Trust believe the insights of residents are invaluable, especially given the challenges and lessons learned during the pandemic. Community feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the Trust's long-term strategic direction and ensuring that the strategy remains dynamic and responsive to the needs and ambitions of local people.

The Trust Strategy aims to answer several key questions: Where are we now? Where do we want to get to? How do we get there? How will we know we have arrived? Input from residents will help the Trust understand current challenges and opportunities, identify future focus areas and goals, determine necessary steps and decisions, and define what success looks like.

You can take part by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8T3529F.

Zara Jones expressed gratitude for the community's participation in this vital initiative, stating: "I want to thank people in advance for their participation. Together, we can ensure we deliver exceptional healthcare for all."