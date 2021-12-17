Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton urges more people to volunteer at Covid-19 vaccine centres in wake of Omicron variant

Dame Rosie Winterton MP at a vaccine centre at Rutland House in the town centre

It comes as the government has brought forward the age groups being asked to come for a booster jab in order to better combat the emerging Omicron variant which is rising throughout the country.

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton recently visited Rutland House, one of the main vaccination centres in the borough.

She praised tireless staff but said that more volunteers were needed across sites in Doncaster to enable people to be jabbed faster and more efficiently.

Steward volunteers help by guiding and supporting people at Covid-19 vaccination sites. They ensure the efficient flow of people to clinical assessment, vaccination and exit and identify people who may require extra support.

Dame Rosie said: “We know that our medical teams and volunteers have and continue to work tirelessly to ensure the vaccination of our most vulnerable people can be carried out but they really need more help.

“Volunteers have been of great assistance during the pandemic and as we roll out the new booster vaccines, their help is needed more than ever. If you can spare any time at all to assist I would really encourage you to make contact.”

A spokesman for the NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Over the course of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the last 12 months, we have worked with some really dedicated volunteers but we now need to bolster those numbers.