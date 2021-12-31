Doncaster health chief says Omicron is now the dominant strain of the virus as hospital admissions hit record high

in his report on December 30, He said; “As expected Omicron is now the dominant strain of the virus in Doncaster with over 80 per cent of cases recorded now being this new variant. What this means is that we have seen a big increase in cases, with the current rate up to 24th December now standing at 903.5.

“The hospital figures have also started to significantly increase, with the largest number of admissions in a single day since the pandemic began occurring yesterday. There are currently 91 patients receiving active Covid care across the hospitals and seven in ITU.

“I want to thank all of those who have been cautious over the past week; taking your LFTs before meeting with others and wearing face coverings indoors. As you can see from the data we are entering a very difficult time over the coming weeks. We really do need to work together to get through them so I'd ask everyone to consider how we can all balance the risks of living our lives whilst minimising the spread.

Dr Rupert Suckling

“I am aware that it has been difficult to access both PCR and LFT test over recent days. If you have symptoms and are struggling to access a PCR test then please make sure that you are isolating until you can get a test. Keep checking band on the national looking system as slots are being added and updated all the time.”

He said for for LFTs he has been been reassured that over the next few days these issues will be sorted and as well as being able to order online pharmacies across Doncaster are getting ready for deliveries. He reminded that you no longer need a code to collect from pharmacies.

DDr Suckling added: “Thank you to all those who have come forward for their boosters, if you haven't yet I would strongly encourage you to do so (or for your first and second jabs if you haven't had those yet).