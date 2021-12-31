Here's the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Slawomir Sobieraj, age 35, Jubilee Road, Wheatley: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order served for 28 days.

Tony Smith, age 30, Barret Road, Cantley: Drink driving. Comply with community order by March 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks from December 14 to March 8, 2022, 7pm-23.59pm daily. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months reduced by 36 weeks of approved course completed by February 2024. Costs £180.

Jake Andrew Wells, age 23, Pembroke Avenue, Balby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and without insurance. Comply with community order by March 2023. Under curfew with electronic tagging for 12 weeks from December 14 to March 8, 2022, 7pm-23.59pm daily. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Costs £180.

Hanane Elfidh, age 38, Boswell Close, New Rossington: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £40. Costs £180.

Gary John Cooper, age 36, Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 13 months. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and Alcohol Treatment Requirement for 13 months. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Leighton Martin, age 25, Old Hill, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by July 2022. Fined £500. Costs £119.

Vidmantas Stanciauskas, age 43, Aintree Avenue, Cantley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months, reduced by 22 weeks if approved course completed by March 2023. Fined £400, Costs £125.

Connor McGreechan, age 28, Westminster Crescent, Intake: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, and without insurance. Comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Costs £180.

Sergiu-Stefan Mantale, agte 26, Lindum Street, Hexthorpe: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, and without insurance. Fined £675. Costs £467.50.

Clare Dickerson, age 26, Crecy Avenue, Intake: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Graham Bailey, age 61, Apple Tree Way, Bessacarr: Assault by beating. Comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £200. £715.

Andrew Tuplin, age 38, Lych Gate Close, Cantley: Fraud. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Must comply with community order Rehabilitation Activity Requiremrnt. Carry out 240 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £5,905.51.

Jake Cliffe, age 33, Kenilworth Road, Balby: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order served for 28 days.

Casey Margaret Mcmahon, age 42, St James Street, Doncaster: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £19.50. Costs £184.

Aaron Thomas, age 29, Warren Road, Thorne: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £113.50. costs £184.

Danny Horvath, age 24, Elmfield Road, Doncaster: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £17.50.

Hayden Wright, age 25, Arksey Lane, Bentley: Failed to provide a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £17.50. Costs £184.

Stewart Anthony Brown, age 42. St Agnes Road, Belle Vue: Seven counts of theft. Failed to comply with community order. Committed a further offence while serving community order. Commited to prison for 36 weeks. Costs £128.

Warren Johnson, age 47, Hatfield House, Doncaster: Theft. Committed to prison for two weeks. Costs £128.

David Markham, age 49, address unknown: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Simon Marklew, age 47, Flint Road, Intake: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

John Robert Marston, age 36, Carr View Avenue, Balby: Assaulted a police officer. Use of threatening abusive insulting behaviour towards a police officer. Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Assault by beating. Comply with community order by December 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to comply with any instructions of officer to attend appointments. Costs £395.

Inderjeet Singh, age 35, Harrowden Road, Wheatley: Assaulty by beating. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly.

– A teenager has been jailed for life for murdering 15-year-old Loui Phillips in an unprovoked attack earlier this year.

Kyle Pickles, aged 17, formerly of Kirkstall Road, Barnsley, stabbed Loui in the chest in a jealous rage over a perceived relationship, and calmly walked away from the scene leaving him fighting for his life.

Loui’s heartbroken mum is now ‘physically incapable of happiness’ after sitting helplessly in hospital watching her beloved son die.

Pickles appeared before Doncaster Crown Court last week for sentencing. He had admitted murdering Loui at an earlier hearing on October 25.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years for murder. He was also sentenced to three years in prison for possessing an offensive weapon, to be served concurrently.