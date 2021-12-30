The areas of Doncaster where the Covid rates are rising fastest as the UK reports record figures

Click through this article to find out which areas of Doncaster have the fastest growing Covid-19 rates.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. Sprotbrough
Cases in Sprotbrough have risen by 314.3 per cent. From 278.1 per 100,000 the week of December 16 to 1152.2 per 100,000 the week of December 23.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Mexborough West
Cases in Mexborough West have risen by 200 per cent. From 201.2 per 100,000 the week of December 16 to 603.6 per 100,000 the week of December 23.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Moorends
Cases in Moorends have risen by 195 per cent. From 308.2 per 100,000 the week of December 16 to 909.2 per 100,000 the week of December 23.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside
Cases in Bessacarr Grange & Lakeside have risen by 160 per cent. From 535.1 per 100,000 the week of December 16 to 1391.3 per 100,000 the week of December 23.
Photo: Google Maps