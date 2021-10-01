Another person with covid dies as cases rise in Doncaster

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 259 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 44,986 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 30 (Thursday), up from 44,727 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 14,382 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,754.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,742 over the period, to 7,807,036.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 891 people had died in the area by September 30 (Thursday) – up from 890 on Wednesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,952 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.