Covid vaccinations to start for thousands of Doncaster schoolchildren

The team of nurses from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are set to visit all secondary schools in the two areas to vaccinate students aged 12 to 15 whose parents have consented to them being vaccinated.

Around 12,000 youngsters in Doncaster are eligible to be vaccinated and approximately 8,000 in North Lincolnshire.

Jan Paine, from RDaSH, who heads up the vaccination programme, said: “We are working in partnership with schools to agree vaccination dates, schools will be distributing letters, consent forms and information leaflets to children on our behalf and parents should be receiving these over the coming weeks.

"If you have any questions about your child having the vaccination, please ring the number printed on the letter and you will be able to discuss these with a member of the team”.

The NHS is offering COVID-19 vaccine to children and young people. This includes those aged 12 to 17 years at increased risk from infection who will need 2 doses of the vaccine eight weeks apart.

All other young people aged 12 to 17 years will be offered a irrst dose of vaccine. The timing of a second dose for these 12 to 17 year olds will be confrmed later.

