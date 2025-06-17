Two Doncaster MPs have spoken in a parliamentary debate on breast cancer after the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed screening uptake in the city is at an “unacceptable” low level.

Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central) and Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme) attended the debate secured by Bassetlaw’s Jo White MP on Monday, June 9, 2025.

White called the debate to press the government on what could be done to improve breast screening uptake across the UK, with less than half of NHS Trusts meeting the 70 per cent national target.

In March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service shared figures presented to the Health and Wellbeing Board which showed only 66.8 per cent of women in Doncaster attended breast screenings when invite.

Sally Jameson MP, Doncaster Central, spoke during the debate in parliament about the need for hospital-specific data. | Sally Jameson

The then-chair of the HWB, Nigel Ball, said at the time: “Clearly, we are unacceptable in Doncaster… there is a fair bit of work to do there in improving women’s health.”

White asked Karin Smyth, the health minister at the parliamentary debate, what can be done to get “hospital-specific” data to drive up screening uptake.

Sally Jameson MP furthered the questions, adding: “Does my honourable friend agree that it is critical that we get data at that level, so that our Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals NHS foundation trust can target the areas, and perhaps even the age groups, in which women’s take-up is lowest?”

Lee Pitcher raised the excellent work of local communities in raising awareness for screenings. | Lee Pitcher

Smyth said the NHS launched a breast cancer awareness campaign in February 2025 which aims to increase screening attendance.

She told the debate the ages at which people are offered screens are being looked at, to potentially be expanded by three years for both younger and older people.

Earlier on, Lee Pitcher MP highlighted the work of local community groups to raise breast cancer awareness.

“Incredible work is done by organisations like Visit Bawtry,” he told the debate, “In October last year, over 70 organisations turned the town pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising £15,000 for breast cancer charities and, most importantly, amplifying the message that it is important to get early detection to save lives.”

In the Doncaster HWB meeting in March, Rachel Leslie, director of public health, said some of the work to improve attendance to breast screenings was showing promise.

She told the board the effectiveness of a mobile service had bettered her own expectations.