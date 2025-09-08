Clinical Research Hub opens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A new Clinical Research Hub has officially opened at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), giving patients across Doncaster and Bassetlaw greater access to cutting-edge studies and treatments that have not previously been available locally.

Clinical research involves studying health and illness in people to discover better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat conditions. By volunteering to take part, patients may benefit from the latest treatment innovations while also helping to improve care for future generations.

The Hub provides a welcoming, purpose-built environment for research participants - enhancing their comfort and experience - while giving clinicians the space and facilities they need to deliver high-quality studies.

DBTH already runs a broad and diverse research portfolio, covering maternity and paediatrics, surgical specialties such as orthopaedics and breast oncology, and medical areas including cardiology, gastroenterology, stroke, respiratory medicine, diabetes, renal care, dermatology, rheumatology, anaesthetics, critical care, and haematology.

The Trust is also engaged in research across urgent and emergency care, vascular surgery, neurology, as well as studies that involve colleague participation.

Among its flagship projects is the Born and Bred in Doncaster (BaBi-D) study, which launched in 2022 and has already recruited more than 3,500 participants, including expectant mothers and babies.

BaBi-D collects health and care data to build a picture of life in Doncaster, helping researchers and clinicians understand local health needs and reduce health inequalities. The study has also engaged families through innovative activities, such as teddy-bear picnics at local family hubs, to ensure research reflects community voices and priorities.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: "This new Clinical Research Hub represents a significant step forward in our strategic ambition to become a leading centre for education and research. By providing a dedicated space for research activity, we can increase access for our patients to new treatments, improve the experience of those taking part in studies, and demonstrate our commitment to embedding a culture of research and innovation.

"It lays the foundations for DBTH to build on, ensuring that the benefits of research are felt not only by our patients and colleagues, but also by our wider communities across South Yorkshire."

The Hub, alongside studies such as BaBi-D and DBTH’s extensive research programme, underscores the organisation’s commitment to locally relevant, inclusive research that delivers real impact for patients, colleagues, and the community.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, said: "The Clinical Research Hub shows the strength of our ambition as an organisation. By investing in research infrastructure now, we are creating opportunities that will benefit patients today and in the future, while positioning DBTH as a place where innovation and excellence can thrive."

The Hub will act as a platform for future growth - enabling DBTH to further increase research activity, attract new opportunities, and strengthen its role as a leading centre of research excellence within the region.