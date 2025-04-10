Dr Clara Doran has turned personal experience into a revolution in caring for brain health | Noggin

After her MS diagnosis, GP Clara Doran set out to fix brain fog naturally. The result? A supplement that’s now gaining serious fans.

Most doctors stick with what they know. Not Dr Clara Doran. After two decades as a GP and a deeply personal health scare, she swapped the clinic for a cause: Helping people fight brain fog and burnout—starting with herself.

“I was diagnosed with MS when my son was a baby,” she says. “It was a huge turning point. I experienced fatigue, anxiety and terrible brain fog—things I never really understood until I went through them myself.”

Determined not to let her condition define her, Clara began diving into research. What she found shocked her. “Nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle play a massive role in brain health, but most people have no idea. And when I looked at what was on the market to support that, I wasn’t impressed.”

From patient to founder

That realisation led her to launch Noggin The Brain People, and its flagship product OOMPH—a caffeine-free supplement now gaining a loyal following among people looking for mental clarity without the crash.

Unlike many nootropics, OOMPH was built from the ground up by medical experts. It includes 18 ingredients like B vitamins, ginseng, lion’s mane mushroom and choline—chosen to help boost energy, focus and mood naturally. “I wanted something I could feel proud giving to my patients, and to take myself,” Clara says.

A steep learning curve

But swapping scrubs for spreadsheets wasn’t easy. “Starting something from scratch has been a rollercoaster. I had to learn everything—e-commerce, marketing, supply chains. It’s been a challenge but also massively rewarding.”

One of the hardest parts? Finding her voice in the business world. “For me, the biggest challenge is speaking up,” she says. “I’m naturally quiet, and I know that’s something many women experience. But I’ve learned that if you want to create change, you have to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Clara now speaks openly about making workplaces more flexible and accessible for people managing chronic conditions. “You don’t have to be ‘on’ all the time to be productive,” she says. “We need to stop treating tiredness as a weakness.”

What’s next?

As well as running Noggin, Clara has a book coming out in 2025. Heads Up – How to Look After Your Brain So It Will Look After You promises to be an accessible guide for anyone wanting to understand their mind better.

And OOMPH isn’t slowing down either. With thousands of happy customers and a growing reputation for real results, it’s becoming a go-to for people fed up with feeling flat.