Bowls tournament held in honour of much loved Doncaster policewoman raises £1,500 for Macmillan
The husband of a much-loved police officer who died from cancer launched an inaugural Crown Green Bowls competition in honour of his late wife Steph, raising £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Yorkshire Appeal.
Paul McIntyre, a police officer from Doncaster lost his wife Steph, a popular police officer who worked closely with communities in Rotherham, last year to bowel cancer. Colleagues, friends and family rallied to raise and incredible £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Paul wanted to continue the fundraising with an annual Bowls tournament.Held close to what would have been Steph’s birthday – Paul hosted the inaugural ‘Steph McIntyre Challenge’, which he hopes will become an annual event.Paul said, “Steph played Bowls and was just about breaking into the South Yorkshire side. When she got poorly, she wanted to raise money for Macmillan anyway. We were going to have a ‘fun-day’ of bowling but she got too ill so we couldn’t have it.“I thought I’d create a competition in her name, set for 11th July nearest to her birthday. I have it promised every year and we have a big trophy for the winners.“Macmillan are there 24/7 and even afterwards as well – for everyone, including the family. It’s a no-brainer to fundraise for Macmillan.”The 32-team tournament, held at Denaby Welfare Bowls, was won by Tom Boyd jnr. and Ian Booth.
Paul added, “It was a particular honour for Tom Boyd as he is a very good friend of ours and thinks the world of Steph. Whenever I run competitions like this, we only end up raising around £400 to £500 for the club, so I am very happy at reaching over £1500 for Macmillan’s Yorkshire Appeal.”Laura Holohan, Macmillan’s Fundraising Manager in Yorkshire, added, “We are absolutely thrilled Paul has launched what is hopefully the first of many tournaments in honour of his wonderful wife Steph. All funds donated to our Yorkshire Appeal fund the many vital Macmillan services in the county, and help us continue to be there for people living with cancer, whatever it takes.”You can find out more or donate to Macmillan’s Yorkshire Appeal at justgiving.com/campaigns/yorkshireappeal