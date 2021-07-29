Bowls tournament held in honour of much loved Doncaster policewoman raises £1,500 for Macmillan

Paul McIntyre, a police officer from Doncaster lost his wife Steph, a popular police officer who worked closely with communities in Rotherham, last year to bowel cancer. Colleagues, friends and family rallied to raise and incredible £25,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Paul wanted to continue the fundraising with an annual Bowls tournament.Held close to what would have been Steph’s birthday – Paul hosted the inaugural ‘Steph McIntyre Challenge’, which he hopes will become an annual event.Paul said, “Steph played Bowls and was just about breaking into the South Yorkshire side. When she got poorly, she wanted to raise money for Macmillan anyway. We were going to have a ‘fun-day’ of bowling but she got too ill so we couldn’t have it.“I thought I’d create a competition in her name, set for 11th July nearest to her birthday. I have it promised every year and we have a big trophy for the winners.“Macmillan are there 24/7 and even afterwards as well – for everyone, including the family. It’s a no-brainer to fundraise for Macmillan.”The 32-team tournament, held at Denaby Welfare Bowls, was won by Tom Boyd jnr. and Ian Booth.