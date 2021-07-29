A brand new Aldi supermarket has opened its doors in Doncaster today
The staff at the supermarket are looking forward to welcoming Doncaster residents into the brand new store now that it has opened.
A brand new Aldi store in Kirk Sandall opened this morning (July 29) at 8am.
Olivia Lambert, store manager, said: “It has been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Kirk Sandall.
“It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.”
The supermarket will be run by Olivia and 22 other colleagues who are from the local community.
The store is 1,315 sqm big and it is the first Aldi to open up in the Kirk Sandall area.
The new store is located on Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, DN3 1HE.
It will be open between 8am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.
And open 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.