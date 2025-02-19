Stagecoach Students go ‘Behind the Magic’ at Disneyland Paris

Stagecoach students from Lichfield, Barnsley, South Tyneside and Doncaster took to the stage at Disneyland Paris last week to discover what lay ‘Behind the Magic’.

66 of Stagecoach’s older students aged between 14 and 18 auditioned back in February 2024 to get the chance to experience this fantastic opportunity. At the beginning of the year, they travelled to Paris to start their rehearsals and workshops culminating in an epic performance on one of the iconic Disney stages in front of a live audience, alongside cast members with cast members Belle and The Beast!

This collaboration between Stagecoach, Disney Performing Arts and Travelbound - Education Tours is in its sixth year and is proving wildly popular with the Stagecoach Students as you can see from this feedback:

‘It’s a really different experience to anything else we’ve done before’

Above: Stagecoach students from across the UK arriving at Disneyland Paris for their rehearsals

‘We got to learn lots of new performing skills and meet lots of new people’

‘It’s not only a great experience but it looks great on your CV for the future, performing for Disney in Paris looks really impressive’

‘Also, when we’re not rehearsing, we also get to enjoy the park and go on all the rides which is so fun’

Stagecoach are holding auditions for next year's Behind the Magic this February Half Term and advise any interested parents of Stagecoach students to get in touch for more details!

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.