South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here are all the winners from this year's glittering event at Rotherham's Magna Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The seventh annual awards night was a celebration of the vital role of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire, highlighting the accomplishments of apprentices, employers and training providers who are moulding the future workforce.
The evening was sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters, one of the Steel City’s own trailblazers with apprenticeship schemes at its heart.
Gareth Baker, who started out as an apprentice himself and is now Forgemasters’ chief operating officer, said: “The region’s in good hands.
“This is an important event every single year celebrating successive young people starting out their careers.
“At Forgemasters we’ve had an apprenticeship programme going for 30 years, myself one of them. There has always been an ethos that passing our skills along to the next generation is important.
“Apprenticeships are no longer playing second fiddle to a degree or university for learning skills and life lessons.
“It’s the start of these young people’s careers. I have been there myself, and I hope they will take that forward and make the most of it.”
This year, awards were presented in 14 categories including engineering/manufacturing, health and public service, and construction, as well as trophies for intermediate, advance and degree level qualifications.
Employers and mentors also had their moment with awards for diversity and inclusion, as well as training provider of the year.
This year’s judges tasked with selecting the best of the best were Sheffield Forgemasters’ Nicola Childs, Henry Boot Construction’s Bradley Longford, and Keith Richardson of the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.
Sharon Smith, director of skills and partnerships at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “As the home of the National Centre of Excellence for Degree Apprenticeships, we know how transformative degree apprenticeships can be.“They offer opportunities to people from all kinds of backgrounds in all manner of critical industries, which is why we are very happy to present this award and to celebrate South Yorkshire’s best and brightest.”
On the night, the Magna Centre played host to a sparkling wine reception and a three-course meal, as well as a performance by the awards’ host, singer and Mr England 2013 Jordan Williams.
We would like to thank our proud headline sponsor, Sheffield Forgemasters, as well as our event partners: Sheffield Hallam University, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, Doncaster College, Barnsley College, MTL Advanced, University of Sheffield, Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Magna.
Here is the full list of winners at this year’s awards:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Daisy Guttridge, Active Fusion
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Winner - Connor Jackson, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd
Highly Commended awarded to Evie Edwards, Oakhill Primary Academy
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Kiya Cannon, OLS Ltd
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Frank Heathcote, Mace
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Winner - Alice Lees, Rolls Royce
Highly Commended awarded to Jay Ross, Agemaspark
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Phillip Stephenson, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Ethan Hall, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Amy Webster, Oliver King Consulting Limited
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Ellie Hagen, Glass Technology Services
Mentor of the Year
Adam Frith, Glass Technology Services
Diversity & Inclusion Programme
Cafeology
SME Employer of the Year
Winner - OLS Ltd
Highly Commended awarded to Savills Gentlemans Barbers
Large Business Employer of the Year
AESSEAL
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Winner - Creative Industries Apprenticeships, Sheffield Hallam University
Highly Commended awarded to Whyy? Change
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.