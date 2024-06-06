Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a night to remember at Rotherham’s Magna Centre as the winners were crowned at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

The seventh annual awards night was a celebration of the vital role of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire, highlighting the accomplishments of apprentices, employers and training providers who are moulding the future workforce.

The evening was sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters, one of the Steel City’s own trailblazers with apprenticeship schemes at its heart.

Gareth Baker, who started out as an apprentice himself and is now Forgemasters’ chief operating officer, said: “The region’s in good hands.

All of the winners on stage at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024. Photo: Alex Roebuck

“This is an important event every single year celebrating successive young people starting out their careers.

“At Forgemasters we’ve had an apprenticeship programme going for 30 years, myself one of them. There has always been an ethos that passing our skills along to the next generation is important.

“Apprenticeships are no longer playing second fiddle to a degree or university for learning skills and life lessons.

“It’s the start of these young people’s careers. I have been there myself, and I hope they will take that forward and make the most of it.”

Event host Jordan Williams. Photo: Alex Roebuck

This year, awards were presented in 14 categories including engineering/manufacturing, health and public service, and construction, as well as trophies for intermediate, advance and degree level qualifications.

Employers and mentors also had their moment with awards for diversity and inclusion, as well as training provider of the year.

This year’s judges tasked with selecting the best of the best were Sheffield Forgemasters’ Nicola Childs, Henry Boot Construction’s Bradley Longford, and Keith Richardson of the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.

Sharon Smith, director of skills and partnerships at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “As the home of the National Centre of Excellence for Degree Apprenticeships, we know how transformative degree apprenticeships can be.“They offer opportunities to people from all kinds of backgrounds in all manner of critical industries, which is why we are very happy to present this award and to celebrate South Yorkshire’s best and brightest.”

Guests at the awards ceremony. Photo: Alex Roebuck

On the night, the Magna Centre played host to a sparkling wine reception and a three-course meal, as well as a performance by the awards’ host, singer and Mr England 2013 Jordan Williams.

We would like to thank our proud headline sponsor, Sheffield Forgemasters, as well as our event partners: Sheffield Hallam University, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, Doncaster College, Barnsley College, MTL Advanced, University of Sheffield, Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Magna.

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s awards:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

The awards ceremony was held at Magna

Daisy Guttridge, Active Fusion

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Winner - Connor Jackson, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd

Highly Commended awarded to Evie Edwards, Oakhill Primary Academy

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Kiya Cannon, OLS Ltd

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Frank Heathcote, Mace

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Winner - Alice Lees, Rolls Royce

Highly Commended awarded to Jay Ross, Agemaspark

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Phillip Stephenson, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Ethan Hall, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Amy Webster, Oliver King Consulting Limited

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Hagen, Glass Technology Services

Mentor of the Year

Adam Frith, Glass Technology Services

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Cafeology

SME Employer of the Year

Winner - OLS Ltd

Highly Commended awarded to Savills Gentlemans Barbers

Large Business Employer of the Year

AESSEAL

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Winner - Creative Industries Apprenticeships, Sheffield Hallam University