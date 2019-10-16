Edenthorpe school children passionate about the environment

Class learning about plastic pollution.

Each class in school is focusing on a different area of the environment - this ranges from recycling to gardening.

Tasha Clemitshaw, year six teacher at the school, said: “My class is focusing on plastic pollution. “I entered them into a nationwide competition with Asda about plastic pollution and one of my children won the regional prize which was a £100 voucher.”

The competition involved designing a poster to raise awareness about plastic usage.

Asa Dixey - competition winner

Asa Dixey was the winner of this competition. He said: “It felt amazing when I won - I wanted to tell everyone about it.”

His winning entry was based on the shocking fact that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

The school children have multiple eco-projects running across the school including a bee bed and breakfast in the wildlife garden which they helped to build.

Tiffany Huang, a pupil in year six, said: “I care about the environment because recently we found out that for the past few years when we’ve been buying plastic we haven’t known what dangers they do to our environment.

“We all want to change it and help out the planet.”

Felicity Ali, also in year 6, said: “We’re trying to make a difference even though we’re so young.

“In the future, we want to see less plastic and see the supermarkets and fast food places helping out.”

Felicity says one way they can help is to replace plastic straws with paper ones.

Fellow pupil Devon Hopgood - Harris said: “I think as we get older our world will be filled with plastic so we need to learn now how to stop it.”

Devon says that he wants fast food chains to stop wrapping kids’ meal toys in plastic to help the environment.

Mrs Clemitshaw said: “I’m very proud of the children for getting involved in the environment - they are the future.”

The school recently launched a gardening club and over 120 pupils signed up to be involved - they work on flower patches during lunch hours and learn all about the local flora.