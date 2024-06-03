Driving change: Hull Trains celebrates new era in training tomorrow’s talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull Trains welcomed the Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, to officially open the company’s new Learning and Development Academy and to experience the facility’s new world-class train driver simulator in Hull city centre.

As one of the UK’s most successful rail companies, employing 120 people and recently achieving an industry leading 96% customer satisfaction score, Hull Trains actively promotes apprenticeships, particularly for the role of drivers. The company received more than 400 applications for its most recent intake.

The launch of the new Learning and Development Academy in Hull’s iconic K2 building highlights how Hull Trains is at the heart of innovation in the rail industry and is continuing to contribute to jobs and skills development in the region. Its drivers are now able to experience an even higher quality of training by becoming familiar with in-cab digital signalling before it is fitted to Hull Trains’ fleet as part of the company’s commitment to training the future talent of a truly digital railway.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “At Hull Trains our team are fundamental to who we are as an organisation and this is reflected in our recent colleague ‘Your Voice’ survey which showed an overall engagement score of 84%. The Learning and Development Academy is key to our plan of harnessing the talent of tomorrow and ensuring that they have the skills to drive our company forwards for the benefit of customers and communities.”

Six-year-old Tyler Grannon meets Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh

Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, said: “I am delighted to officially open the Hull Trains Learning and Development Academy.

“We must inspire the next generation to join the exciting range of roles on offer in the rail industry and the Hull Trains Learning and Development Academy is a fantastic example of the cross-industry commitment to attracting the talent of tomorrow.

“Lumo and Hull Trains have done a fantastic job in adding capacity and choice for passengers across the rail network.

“That’s why open access operators like these will play a role in the future of our railways under Labour – making the most of network capacity and ensuring passengers have the best possible service and that communities are served with the railways they deserve.”

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh visits Hull Trains

Apprentices

Several driver apprentices have already been recruited to support the Hull Trains expansion. They are all now fully qualified and driving the Hull Trains route, demonstrating the quality and longevity of the training available from the open access operator.

Also present at the event was one of the company’s most successful graduate train drivers, Jamie McHale. Louise Haigh presented Jamie with a certificate to mark his remarkable simulator assessment score of 100%. It’s extremely rare for anyone to achieve such an impressive result and Hull Trains took the opportunity to recognise Jamie’s fantastic achievement.

Jamie McHale, said: “I really enjoy my role as a train driver for Hull Trains. The training and support I received when I joined was superb and I really dedicated myself to achieving the best possible results. Even so I was still surprised to achieve top marks and I hope it can inspire others to do the same. The technology is changing and improving all the time and the simulator really is a realistic representation of what it’s like to drive a train.”

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh visits Hull Trains

The launch also welcomed six-year-old Tyler Grannon from Hull. Tyler has recently overcome personal challenges in his life and, as an aspiring train-driver and rail enthusiast, was nominated by classmates at his school in Hull to experience a VIP day with Hull Trains planned for next month. The Hull Trains team were delighted to invite him along to the launch event and present him with his own miniature uniform ahead of his experience day shadowing a train driver. It is hoped more young people like Tyler will be inspired by the academy and in turn attract young talent to enjoy a fulfilling career in the rail industry. Hull Trains works closely with Hull Children’s University, a charity supporting children growing up in disadvantaged areas of Hull and East Yorkshire who may not get the same opportunities as others.

The event was opened by a specially commissioned dynamic dance performance by a team of young people from the Creative Dance Academy from Doncaster.