You can change young lives for FREE: Here's how...

Active Fusion, a Doncaster-based charity dedicated to improving the lives of children through sports and physical activity, is calling on the public to nominate them for a £5,000 grant as part of the Movement for Good Awards. The nomination window is open for one week only, from April 28 to May 4.

The Movement for Good Awards, organised by the Benefact Group, aim to support charities that promote health and wellbeing. Active Fusion has been selected as one of the 10 charities eligible for the £5,000 Health & Wellbeing Special Draw, which runs for just seven days.

To be eligible for this special draw, charities must have a core purpose related to the advancement of health, including disability support, the prevention or relief of sickness or disease, and the promotion of health. Active Fusion meets these criteria through its programmes that provide access to physical activity for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.​

Nominations are quick and easy. Supporters can visit this link search for Active Fusion, and submit their nomination. Each person can nominate one charity per draw, and the more nominations a charity receives, the greater its chances of winning.

Active Fusion’s mission is to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to engage in physical activity that can positively impact their future. The charity’s programmes aim to break down barriers and provide children in challenging circumstances with the chance to thrive.

The children’s charity is also a recipient of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, recognising its outstanding contribution to the community. By nominating Active Fusion, you can help ensure that more children in Doncaster have access to the life-changing benefits of physical activity.

For more information about Active Fusion and to submit a nomination, please visit https://health.movementforgood.com/