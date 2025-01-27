£3,000 up for grabs in Bluebell Wood’s Magical Memories Superdraw!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s biggest ever raffle has launched, with the chance to win a fantastic first prize of £3,000.

The Magical Memories Superdraw opens on Monday, January 27, with the draw being made on Friday, March 28.

Tickets cost just £1 each – and you can also support Bluebell Wood by selling books of tickets yourself to family and friends.

Eve Holroyd, Care Services Director at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “Our aim is to create magical memories for families, whether they have days, weeks or years left together, and our annual draw is a wonderful way to support the work we do – with the added incentive of potentially winning £3,000 to help you crease magical memories with your loved ones.

Staff at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice celebrate the launch of the charity’s raffle.

“Our work ranges from providing activity days, workshops, and events for families throughout the year, such as craft and music sessions, to supporting young people as they transition into adult care.

“We also provide fun-filled short breaks at the hospice, so children can stay with us, with or without their family, and our community team visits family homes, giving parents support and a break while caring for their child and doing activities.

“All these vital services are only possible with the incredible ongoing support we receive from the public.”

Last year’s raffle raised over £30,000, including gift aid, for the hospice and the 2025 Superdraw aims to raise even more to support families. For full details about how to take part in the Magical Memories Superdraw, visit: www.bluebellwood.org/superdraw

If you would like more printed tickets for yourself or to sell on, email [email protected] or call 01909 517365.

Bluebell Wood, which opened in North Anston, South Yorkshire in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire, whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with around just 16 percent of funding coming from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising.