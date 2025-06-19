Doncaster club's Fusion Golf Day 2025 raises over £9,000 for children and young people

More than £9,000 has been raised to support children and young people thanks to the success of Fusion Golf Day 2025, held at Hickleton Golf Club on Thursday, June 12.

Organised by Active Fusion, a local children’s charity, the annual event brought together teams from across the region’s business community for a day of sport, connection and fundraising. This year’s tournament saw £9,028 raised to support programmes that help children develop a lifelong love of physical activity and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Active Fusion supports more than 25,000 children and young people every year. Since becoming a registered charity in 2018, the organisation has worked to tackle the growing crisis in youth inactivity and poor health by delivering high-quality physical activity and wellbeing opportunities in schools and communities.

“Creating a healthier, happier community is at the heart of what we do,” said Lindsy James, Director and Founder of Active Fusion. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in this year’s Fusion Golf Day. The generosity of the local business community enables us to continue delivering the work that changes young lives for the better.”

The event was made possible with support from a range of local partners. Headline sponsor Orb Recruitment provided key backing for the day, while Sovereign Wealth offered vital behind-the-scenes support to ensure smooth delivery. Numerous local businesses also contributed by sponsoring holes and donating raffle prizes, adding to the overall fundraising success.

On the course, it was Central Rail System Alliance (CRSA) who took the top spot and were crowned 2025 champions for a second year running. Orb Recruitment and IFS Risk Solutions followed as worthy runners-up.

Looking ahead, planning is already underway for Fusion Golf Day 2026, with Active Fusion inviting more businesses and community leaders to get involved in next year’s event.

You can read more about the Fusion Golf Day and register your interest for next year here: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/fusion-charity-golf-day/