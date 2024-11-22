Doncaster business owner sponsors ‘sweet and charming’ Guide Dogs pup Ralph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephanie Cliff of oven cleaning service Ovenu Doncaster South is supporting Guide Dogs’ pup Ralph throughout his extensive training programme.

Now 18-months-old, the yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross is described as “sweet and charming” and is working hard with his Guide Dog trainer, learning new skills.

Ralph is perfecting behaviour mastered during the puppy-raising stage, which includes getting on and off public transport, and adapting to busy environments. He’s now used to his training harness and enjoys a daily routine that combines learning, playing, and relaxing.

Mother-of-two Stephanie, who previously ran her own domestic cleaning service in the city before taking on the Ovenu franchise in September, said: "Guide Dogs is an incredible charity that transforms lives, and I’m proud to support its life-changing work. These dogs offer people with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction, and companionship.

Stephanie Cliff of Ovenu Doncaster South

“I’ve had a really encouraging start with Ovenu Doncaster South and I’m rapidly building a strong and loyal client base. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received and wanted to give something back – and what better way than by sponsoring this adorable pup!”

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”