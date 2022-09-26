LIVE: Doncaster Sheffield Airport owner announces permanent closure - latest news and reaction

MPs

MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton were not mincing their words when it came to how they felt about the announcement.

In a joint statement they said: “We are appalled and outraged by today’s announcement from Peel that it intends to discontinue operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This decision will directly impact not only hundreds of airport staff, but many more of our constituents and residents across the South Yorkshire region whose businesses are impacted by the airport’s closure.