LIVE: Doncaster Sheffield Airport owner announces permanent closure - latest news and reaction
Doncaster Sheffield Airport is set to close permanently, its owner has announced today, despite efforts to save it.
The airport’s owner Peel said operations would be wound down from the end of October.
It claimed 'no tangible proposals’ on the Finningley airport’s future had been put forward.
However, Doncaster Chamber’s chief executive Dan Fell hit back, claiming Peel had chosen to reject an ‘extremely generous deal' to keep the airport open for at least another year.
We’ll be updating our live blog with all the latest news about this major story, including reaction, what will happen to workers and what this means for passengers who already have flights booked.
Last updated: Monday, 26 September, 2022, 14:05
Key Events
- The airport’s owner Peel said it will start to wind up operations from the end of October
- Peel said ‘no tangible proposals’ on the Finningley airport’s future had been put forward
- Business leader says airport’s owner rejected an ‘extremely generous deal’ which would have kept it open
- TUI bosses ‘incredibly disappointed’ as airport is axed
MPs ‘appalled and outraged’ by airport closure announcement
MPs
MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton were not mincing their words when it came to how they felt about the announcement.
In a joint statement they said: “We are appalled and outraged by today’s announcement from Peel that it intends to discontinue operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
“This decision will directly impact not only hundreds of airport staff, but many more of our constituents and residents across the South Yorkshire region whose businesses are impacted by the airport’s closure.
“Peel have refused the generous offer made by the Doncaster and South Yorkshire Mayors that would have provided certainty for airport staff, airline operators and allowed for future investors to express interest in running the airport.”
How the Government responded to closure of airport new PM had called ‘vital’
Earlier this month, new Prime Minister Liz Truss told parliament that regional airports including Doncaster Sheffield Airport were a ‘vital part of our economic growth’.
How have bosses at the airline TUI reacted to the news, and when will final flight depart?
TUI today said it was ‘incredibly disappointed’ at the decision to permanently close Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Bosses at the airline said: “The airport has always been a popular and important regional airport for our valued customers and colleagues in the local area.”
It said its final flight would take off from the airport on November 4.
South Yorkshire mayor ‘devastated’ by airport closure announcement
This is what South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has had to say about the announcement.
Why is the airport closing, when will it shut and how have the public reacted to the news - everything you need to know
The announcement that the airport is closing will leave people with lots of questions, especially coming so soon after a financial offer was reportedly made which would have kept it open for another year at least.
Airport’s owner ‘rejected extremely generous deal’ to stay open
Doncaster Chamber’s chief executive, Dan Fell, said: “We are very disappointed to learn that Peel Group has chosen to reject the region’s generous offer regarding Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
“In good faith, partners from the local authority, the business community and national government have all been working tirelessly to preserve DSA’s future.
“Together, the various parties involved developed an extremely generous deal that would have covered DSA’s losses until October 2023 and supported Peel to develop Gateway East.”
Airport owner’s announcement in full
Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s owner Peel said: “Regretfully, no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability.
“The high fixed costs associated with running a safe, regulated airport, together with recent events materially reducing prospective future aviation income streams, mean that a break-even business plan cannot be identified for the foreseeable future.”