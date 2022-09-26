Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Joint statement from MPs Ed Miliband and Dame Rosie Winterton

“We are appalled and outraged by today’s announcement from Peel that it intends to discontinue operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"This decision will directly impact not only hundreds of airport staff, but many more of our constituents and residents across the South Yorkshire region whose businesses are impacted by the airport’s closure.

“Peel have refused the generous offer made by the Doncaster and South Yorkshire Mayors that would have provided certainty for airport staff, airline operators and allowed for future investors to express interest in running the airport.

MPs Dame Rosie Winterton and Ed Miliband

“We would urge Peel that it is not too late to do the right thing and reconsider their decision for the sake of those employees, businesses and communities directly impacted by this decision.

If Peel is determined to follow this course of action then the immediate focus must be on supporting those employees, staff, residents and businesses within Doncaster and beyond who will be impacted by Peel’s decision.”

The office of South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, announced they’d made Peel an offer on Friday afternoon.

South Yorkshire public leaders have made the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport an offer of financial support, which aims to keep the travel hub operating into 2023.

Chamber chief executive Dan Fell said: “Whilst this is a major blow for the economy and, undoubtedly a very bad day for South Yorkshire, I would like to reiterate that other economic opportunities for Doncaster and the region remain.

"Doncaster has bounced back before and will do so again.”