Doncaster Chamber responds to Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure announcement

Reacting to this news, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of the Chamber said: “We are very disappointed to learn that Peel Group has chosen to reject the region’s generous offer regarding Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"In good faith, partners from the local authority, the business community and national government have all been working tirelessly to preserve DSA’s future.

"Together, the various parties involved developed an extremely generous deal that would have covered DSA’s losses until October 2023 and supported Peel to develop Gateway East.

Chamber chief executive Dan Fell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Regrettably, in an ill-considered move that will dismay many in the business community, this proposal has been rejected.

“The importance of having a successful airport in the region cannot be overstated. After all, it is critical to our Strategic Economic Plan and has a major impact on the health of our GVA and job market.

"Indeed, our recent economic impact report estimated that the airport could be worth £110 million per annum to the regional economy.

“Whilst this is a major blow for the economy and, undoubtedly a very bad day for South Yorkshire, I would like to reiterate that other economic opportunities for Doncaster and the region remain. Doncaster has bounced back before and will do so again.”

*The office of South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, announced they’d made Peel an offer on Friday afternoon.

South Yorkshire public leaders have made the owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport an offer of financial support, which aims to keep the travel hub operating into 2023.