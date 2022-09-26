Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI bosses 'incredibly disappointed' as airport is axed

TUI has reacted with shock after airport owners Peel said that ‘no tangible proposals’ had been put forward for the airport which opened in 2005 and that it would begin winding down operations next month.

TUI spokesman Andrew Flintham said: “We’re incredibly disappointed about the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport to passengers.

"The airport has always been a popular and important regional airport for our valued customers and colleagues in the local area.​

TUI has said its final flight will take off on November 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know how important regional airports are to the UK economy and we’ve always supported any proposals to keep the airport open.

"We’ve worked with Peel Group, the airport’s owners, and Government throughout the consultation process to try and prevent this outcome. ​

“Our flights continue to operate as planned until our last flight on 4 November 2022.

"We're working closely with our customers and colleagues on the required next steps.

"Customer communications will be sent to those impacted shortly and we will do everything we can to offer suitable, alternative roles to colleagues. ​

“Doncaster customers will be contacted, in departure date order, in the coming weeks to outline their alternatives and options which will, at the very least, include the option to amend to another holiday for free or cancel and receive a full refund.

"There are a number of other airports in the region that we operate from, including East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Manchester, so we will continue to offer great holiday options to a variety of destinations to those living in the area.”

TUI, then Thomson, was the airport’s first operator when it opened in 2005 and has remained its only constant airline provider in the 17 years since its opening, with numerous other airlines coming and going during that time.