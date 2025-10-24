This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The pop-rocker is hitting the road again after the smash-hit success of his recent ‘Grennan 25’ tour

Tom Grennan has announced he’s hitting the road once again in Summer 2026.

The shows include performances in Beford, York, Halifax and the Isle of Wight Festival.

Here’s the full list of tour dates next year and how you can get tickets to both his tour and the Isle of Wight Festival

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is preparing to electrify audiences across the UK once again with a massive run of headline dates scheduled for June and July 2026.

This series of open-air summer shows follows a phenomenal period for the multi-platinum-selling artist, who recently celebrated securing his third consecutive UK No. 1 album in August with the release of Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be.

The tour features a mix of prestigious locations and major festival appearances, kicking off at Dreamland Margate and including performances at iconic sites like Ludlow Castle and York Racecourse, alongside concert series such as TK Maxx Presents Live at Lincoln Castle and a hometown show at TK Maxx Presents Bedford Summer Sessions on July 4th.

Tom Grennan is set to return to the road with a series of UK concerts in 2026

Grennan is also scheduled for an appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival, with other dates including Haydock Park Racecourse, Live at the Marquee in Cork, and Live at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Known for his soaring, soulful vocals and trademark infectious energy, Grennan is one of the most in-demand live performers in the country, guaranteeing an unforgettable atmosphere.

Having already sold over 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months, including his recent sold-out 'Grennan '25' arena tour, fan demand remains unwavering.

This 2026 tour promises to be a celebratory showcase of the full breadth of his career, from breakout hits like ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ to the introspective, anthemic tracks from his latest record, further cementing his status as a key figure in British music

Where is Tom Grennan performing in the UK in 2026?

You can catch the singer when he hits the road at the following venues and festivals next year

When can I get tickets to see Tom Grennan on his 2026 UK tour?

Isle of Wight Festival tickets

Tickets to see Tom Grennan and many other artists as part of the 2026 Isle of Wight Festival are currently on sale through the festival’s official website.

Pre-sale tickets

O2 Priority and Artist Pre-sales are scheduled to start on October 29 from 10am GMT, with promoter Live Nation, Spotify and Ticketmaster pre-sales to take place on October 30 from 10am GMT, according to Ticketmaster.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through ticketing agents such as Ticketmaster from 10am GMT on October 30.

