It’s celebrations for Bon Jovi and their fans, as Jon Bon Jovi returns to the live front with two UK dates in 2026.

Bon Jovi have announced two UK tour dates for 2026!

The shows come as the band starts to perform live again and celebrate the deluxe release of the 2024 album, FOREVER.

Jon Bon Jovi has commented that the shows, including four nights at Madison Square Gardens, come after being “deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient.”

It will have been seven years in 2026 since Bon Jovi last graced our shores, and with everything that has happened with the band between then and now, it comes as a very welcome announcement that the band are set to finally return to the UK in 2026!

The incomparable rock band, whose hits, including ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’, have become staples in our lives while out and about in clubs and bars, marks their big return since Jon Bon Jovi’s successful vocal cord surgery and comes as the band continue to celebrate the release of 2024’s FOREVER with a deluxe edition, FOREVER (Legendary Edition), out later this year. The album features collaborations with some of the world’s leading artists, including Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and ‘The Boss’ himself - Bruce Springsteen.

Bon Jovi are set for two UK dates only as the band hit the road once again, coupled with four nights at Madison Square Garden before their return to our shores. | Provided

Fans of the band would have also followed the enormous task Jon had while rehabbing his singing voice after surgery, as documented by the Hulu series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, and upon announcing the shows as part of seven-dates only in 2026, including four nights at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York, the lead singer has been in a reflective mood.

Speaking about the 2026 tour dates, Jon remarked: ”There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude, but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Here’s where you can catch the rock legends performing in the UK next year and when you can get tickets to the celebratory concerts!

Where are Bon Jovi performing on their 2026 UK tour?

New Jersey’s finest are set for only two dates in the United Kingdom next year, so to catch them, you’ll need to head to one of the following venues:

When can I get tickets to see Bon Jovi on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Fans who pre-order Bon Jovi’s deluxe version of their album, Forever, will be able to pick up tickets first, with access available on October 27 from 9am BST, with promoters also confirming that other pre-sale access will be available throughout the week leading up to general tickets going on sale (to be confirmed shortly).

General ticket sales

For those, however, who won’t be able to garner pre-sale access, tickets for Bon Jovi’s two UK shows will go on general sale through outlets such as Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Bon Jovi’s website from 9am BST on October 31.

