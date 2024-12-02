We checked out Yorkshire Wildlife Park's Winter Illuminations - and here's our verdict

The arrival of the Coca-Cola truck, the lights switch on at Doncaster Deaf Trust, Santa’s sleigh touring the city’s streets all signal Christmas in our city – but the Yorkshire Wildlife Park is rapidly hurtling to number one when it comes to celebrating the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that’s because the park’s Winter Illuminations are once again in full swing, drawing in huge crowds from across Doncaster and beyond for a magical, colourful and enchanting walk through of dozens of simply beautiful tableaux.

Chuckle Brothers star and comedian Paul Chuckle officially launched this year’s display earlier in November – and thousands have already poured through the gates to enjoy the fantastic display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini attended Yorkshire Wildlife Park's annual Winter Illuminations.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini also popped along – and here’s our verdict.

“Every Christmas, we love to throw ourselves into the festive spirit, whether it be checking out the region’s Christmas markets, local Christmas fayres and events across Doncaster or of course, heading up to the Wildlife Park for the always impressive Winter Illuminations display.

"There’s nothing better than wrapping up warm on a cold and chilly dark winter’s night to check out what’s rapidly becoming Yorkshire’s answer to the world famous Blackpool Illuminations.

"YWP’s display really is one to savour.

"Right from the very off, you’re meet with cute and colourful animal displays, Christmassy scenes and fabulous installations as you wind your way around the park after dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The route is superbly marshalled and organised – you are directed along the paths every step of the way along the route, so there’s no chance of missing anything.

"On the night we attended, it was spectacularly busy – with thousands of people of all ages enjoying the lights.

"The theme of this year’s event is Around The World in 80 Days – and it will take you some time to get to the centrepiece of the attraction, with displays of dinosaurs, lions, penguins and many more to enjoy first.

"There’s plenty of food and drink options along the way too – and a huge cone of chips topped with chicken gravy and swilled down with a mulled wine were just the job on a cool Doncaster evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Be prepared to queue for food – and there are the odd bottlenecks along the way around some of the more popular installations – but you’ll not be waiting too long to get those all important selfies.

"This year’s centrepiece takes visitors on a whirlwind tour of the globe – from the majesty of India’s Taj Mahal, to the Pyramids of Egypy – the display of which is dominated by a towering Tutankhamun figure.

"You can dash off to the Wild West, take a tour of a Japanese garden and feel truly patriotic with a London layout featuring Big Ben and the Tower of London – complete with God Save The King playing in the background.

"Many features from last year’s space display are also still present – enjoy the wonderful representation of Earth and the solar system, as well as spacecraft as you wend your way around the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need to leave yourself a good few hours to take in the whole display – as it its a fairly lengthy but enjoyable walk around the park.

"Most of the animals are safely locked away after dark – but you might catch the odd creature here and there inside their enclosures along the way if you are lucky.

"One of the highlights for many is the light tunnel, festooned with literally thousands upon thousands of colour changing bulbs – and you can guarantee you’ll be queuing up for selfies on that particular part of the display!

"It’s a truly magical world for the youngsters – and of course, there’s a fairground, shops selling sweets and toys and much more that will keep the little ones entertained – and soundly sleeping in their beds that night after tiring themselves out along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grumbles? To be honest, none at all really. The marshalling and courtesy other visitors show towards each other make the YWP Winter Illuminations a truly joyous trip from start to finish.

"We love it and can’t wait to return again next year.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Winter Illuminations run on selected dates throughout the winter.

For more details and tickets, click HERE