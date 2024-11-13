TV star Paul Chuckle to open Yorkshire Wildlife Park illuminations in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy legend Paul Chuckle is set to bring some laughs to Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park as he opens 2024’s spectacular Winter Illuminations.

The slapstick comedian and Chuckle Brothers star will be among the first to enjoy Yorkshire’s biggest and best winter light trail, featuring 3km of lights and lanterns when they launch on Friday.

This year the park will be taking you Around The World in 80 Days.

The walk-through experience includes a showstopping array of attractions that take visitors on a fantastical adventure across six continents, complete with fairground rides and plenty of selfie spots along the way.

Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle will open Yorkshire Wildlife Park's Winter Illuminations.

The Chuckle Brothers favourite shared: “I was thrilled to be asked to open the Illuminations and tour the festive lights.

“It is going to be a full family affair; I will be bringing my family, and I encourage you to all bring yours! It is the perfect way to kick off the festive celebrations.”

Best known for the many years on the children’s BBC One TV show ChuckleVision, as well as his more recent DJ career and acting roles, Paul has a devoted fanbase that spans all ages.

He has just finished shooting in Malta for Channel 5’s “The Madam Blanc Mysteries” and a recently filmed guest appearance in a new film.

CEO John Minion said: “Our Christmas events are always a hit, and we are delighted to welcome Paul to the park.

“He will bring a family feel to the opening, showcasing the event as it is meant to be – an evening out for all to enjoy.

“Paul will be the first to follow the trail and be transported around the globe. Join him on our Hot Air Balloon for the trip of a lifetime.”

Following the success of the spectacular Space Odyssey in 2023 the park has been working hard to create another enchanting experience.

“The Illuminations have become an annual tradition for many families, and we are eager to welcome them back this year with a theme that is bigger and better than ever.”

“Visitors will be able to enjoy everything that Yorkshire Wildlife Park has to offer during the day, followed by the magical Winter Illuminations after dark.

“There has already been an overwhelming demand for tickets from the second the booking system opened.

“Eager visitors crashed the booking system minutes after the tickets went live.

“However, technicians quickly restored the site, and some discounted tickets are still available for limited time only.”

The Illuminations will run on selected dates from November 15 to January 4 (see the website for full details).

The Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village located next to the park, provides a welcome break from the cold weather.

Evolution experience restaurant offers an unforgettable dining experience for the whole family, and the Wilds café bistro is the perfect place to dine and unwind.

Kids can also enjoy the indoor uproar play den where they can swing, slide, and stomp through a world filled with pre-historic themed obstacles.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and Polar Bears.

For full details of YWP’s Winter Illuminations visit https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/explore/special-events/winter-illuminations/