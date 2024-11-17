This year's theme is Around The World in 80 Days.This year's theme is Around The World in 80 Days.
Photo Gallery: Yorkshire Wildlife Park's stunning Winter Illuminations display opens

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT
Prepare to be amazed – by Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s stunning Winter Illuminations display which has lit up Doncaster for the first time this weekend.

The park’s Around The World In 80 Days spectacular has kicked off for the festive season and takes visitors on a magical and enchanting trip around the globe, courtesy of a wonderful collection of light tableaux.

From Egypt to America, London to China, the display has something for all ages.

Take a tour of this year’s Winter Illuminations courtesy of our gallery.

London landmarks feature in this year's display.

Photo: National World

Take a ride one a flying carpet at YWP.

Photo: National World

Native America features in the display.

Photo: National World

You can enjoy a taste of the Wild West.

Photo: National World

