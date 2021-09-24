Spooky goings on in the woods

Organised by the Trustees of the reserve, the trail follow clues through the woodland with a few surprises on the way. Fancy dress is fiendishly encouraged and a well earned treat will be waiting for children at the end.The event will take place between 11am and 4 pm and is suitable for children aged between four and 12 years.

There are three 90 minute time slots available.You are welcome to arrive anytime during your preferred time slot and stay for as long as you wish. Free parking is available just off High Street Austerfield (next to Austerfield Study Centre ) DN10 6RG.As this is an outdoor woodland trail we recommend appropriate clothing and footwear are worn.

All paths are accessable for those with pushchairs. Hot drinks are available and dogs on leads are welcome.Proceeds raised will go towards the purchase of a wheelchair friendly picnic bench to be sited in the newly developed picnic area.For further information or to book a ticket please telephone the Mosaic Trust on 07956 992594.

