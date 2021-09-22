Calling all Doncaster's crossbreeds to compete for the chance to qualify for Crufts 2022

Scruffts Final winners on the third day of Crufts 2020. Pic: Sandy Young/Flick.digital

The Kennel Club invites all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs to take part in the Scruffts competition, exclusively supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, where all shapes, sizes and ages of dog are welcome (as long as they are over six months).

The fourth of six heats will take place at Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire, as part of Dogfest North on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 September, with registration from 12pm, and judging from 3pm on both days. Entering into Scruffts costs £2 per class, not including entry to the overall show. There is no need to enter in advance, just simply turn up on the day.

Each dog entered in the competition will have a few minutes to wow the judges in one or more of the four competition categories: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog and Golden Oldie, taking place on Saturday, with Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class on Sunday. For entry criteria for each class, visit Scruffs.

When choosing the winner and runners-up for each class, the judge ensures that the dog has the following qualities:

Good character; Good health; Good personality; Good temperament with people and other dogs.

DogFest North will feature everything from exciting arena displays, expert advice, shopping and lots of fun have-a-go activities.

The 2020 final at Crufts saw Clooney, a mixed breed, and owners Hannah and Stephen Hayes from Sheffield crowned winners, earning Clooney the title of Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year. Clooney was found in a bad condition, wandering the streets of Romania, before he was rescued by Sirius Animal Rescue and Evermore Dog Rescue. After being nursed back to health, he was taken to a rehoming centre in Nottinghamshire. Having both grown up with dogs, Stephen and Hannah were looking for a dog after moving in together and it was love at first sight when they met Clooney, who greeted them with a wagging tail. More recently, he was even ring bearer at their wedding! This was the first time the trio had entered Scruffts, starting their journey at the local All About Dogs show heat in Newark in 2019.

The four heat winners will receive delicious goodies from James Wellbeloved, the sponsor of Scruffts and ultimately, the four category finalists at next year’s Scruffts Grand Final will each win a year’s supply of James Wellbeloved food for their dog!

Lucy Williams, Marketing Manager for James Wellbeloved said: “Scruffts is a fantastic family competition, a real celebration of the nation’s family crossbreed dogs. We are so pleased to be able to return this year to meet more inspirational dogs and their owners.

“James Wellbeloved are very proud to exclusively support Scruffts and we can’t wait to see what the crossbreed dogs of the UK has to offer.”

For more information on Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, please visit Scruffs.