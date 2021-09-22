Family fun day invites children and their parents to learn all about Doncaster’s history

A Family Fun Day will be held at the new library on Saturday, September 25.

The doors open from 10am to 4pm and there will be a range of activities for families to enjoy.

The new Rail Heritage Centre will be open and The Fat Controller will be inspecting the engines on display.

There will also be the chance to make a pop up steam train in the centre.

In the library Mr and Mrs Fox will be wandering around as well as the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

There will be singing and stories in the Children’s Library space.

In the gallery Rachel Carter will give a talk on her Pilgrim Woman Doncaster sculpture at 11am until noon.

Films about her Spirit of Mayflower project will also be shown.

If you are interested in crafts there will be a macrame workshop in the Paddington Room from 1.30pm to 3.30pm (limited to 50 places).

In the museum space there will be the opportunity to handle items from the past including fossils, Roman history and Victorian toys.

Outside of the main entrance there will be a Moving Museum, which will showcase objects from Heritage Doncaster.

The famous Ford Popular car which was originally built in Doncaster will also be outside the museum.

On Saturday there will also be a Folk Festival of Dance in Sir Nigel Gresley Square next to the museum which is also free.