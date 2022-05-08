Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Doncaster Sandall Park celebrates with four day party

Volunteers at Sandall Park say they have lined up ‘a fantastic weekend of entertainment’ between June 2-5.

From 11am to 5pm on each day, there will be an amazing Jubilee Sculpture Trail by Doncaster Mumblers, demonstrations by Lowland Rescue and a sniffer dog team and free art and circus workshops.

There will also be Big Lunch and Paws Picnics on the Sunday as well as lots more attractions.

Further details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/sandall.park/events and the website https://www.sandallpark.org.uk/events.

Entry to the park is free, many of the attractions are free, however, there will be charges for rides, inflatables and such like.