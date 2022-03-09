'Missing person' search in Doncaster park sparks fears among local residents

Residents raised concern on social media after spotting a group of people searching in Sandall Park last night.

But the search was actually part of a training exercise by a search and rescue team – and organisers have moved to reassure residents that no-one was misisng.

Andrew Peace, a spokesman for the Lowland Rescue training team said: “It was part of the training that we do.

The search in Sandall Park was a training exercise.

“We train constantly over different terrain and run various scenarios that we encounter when assisting the police with missing persons.

"We also have a flood response team that helps with situations like the Fishlake floods.”