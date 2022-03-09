'Missing person' search in Doncaster park sparks fears among local residents
A ‘missing person’ search in a popular Doncaster park sparked fears after nearby residents spotted hi-viz vest wearing rescue crews wading through undergrowth with torches.
Residents raised concern on social media after spotting a group of people searching in Sandall Park last night.
But the search was actually part of a training exercise by a search and rescue team – and organisers have moved to reassure residents that no-one was misisng.
Andrew Peace, a spokesman for the Lowland Rescue training team said: “It was part of the training that we do.
“We train constantly over different terrain and run various scenarios that we encounter when assisting the police with missing persons.
"We also have a flood response team that helps with situations like the Fishlake floods.”
The exercise had been pre-announced with the message: “You may see a lot of activity around the park and search teams around the area but do not worry, it is only a training exercise on this occasion.”