Mecca Doncaster is donating hampers to its local community this Christmas

(Left to right) Peter Houston, Lynsey Clark, Vicky Anderson and Abbie Bailey, team members at Mecca Bingo, launch the second annual ‘Everyone Deserves a Christmas’ campaign, Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

Mecca’s renowned UK-wide Christmas appeal involves all 71 clubs across the country and aims to provide hampers to those most in need, allowing them to go through the Christmas season more comfortably. Last year, the original bingo brand partnered with 52 charities to raise an incredible total of £185,000 in cash and hamper donations, providing 3,800 hampers across the UK.

This Christmas, Mecca is upping its efforts and going above and beyond, especially in a year which has shown food poverty to be an ever-increasing issue. A new goal was set, with the aim of providing 4,000 hampers across the UK, each valued at £50 - a total amount of £200,000. Mecca Bingo Doncaster is getting involved again this year and is raising money for the Salvation Army and Changing Lives.

The Salvation Army works with a network of 650 churches and community centres where they offer friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in their communities, fighting against social inequality. Changing Lives, another charity at the heart of Doncaster’s community, works with people who are in crisis or who need support to overcome serious challenges that can limit their opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, Mecca is calling on its loyal customers as well as local residents and businesses for their heart-warming support and donations. The local community can help both in club and online by dedicating time, donating goods such as non perishable food and drink or unopened toiletries or by donating money. All donations will allow the creation of Christmas hampers, which will be distributed by the local charity to those most in need.

Finally, Mecca will be hosting special Christmas Charity games, with all profits being donated to the Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal. Charity bingo games will be hosted in all Mecca venues on Friday, November 27, with a linked game sponsored by the Bingo Association and a prize fund of £2,000.

Michelle Winfield, General Manager at Mecca Doncaster, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back Mecca’s ‘Everyone Deserves a Christmas’ appeal for a second year and to be helping those who need it the most within our community. Christmas should be magical and we are determined to make it as special as can be for as many as possible. We just couldn’t do this without the incredible support of our customers and local supporters – we know this year that people will exceed all expectations with their generosity”

From now on until Wednesday, December 10, customers can also get involved by playing online at Meccabingo.com with all charity game proceeds going to Mecca’s chosen charity, Carers Trust.

To donate to Mecca Doncaster’s chosen charity, please visit the JustGiving page: Everyone Deserves a Christmas 2021