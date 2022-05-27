Mayor to open new £140,000 Doncaster adventure playground after arson attack

Mayor Ros Jones will officially unveil the new playground on Tuesday from 11am at Sandall Beat Woods.
The adventure playground at Sandall Beat was wrecked by yobs after an arson attack in December 2020 – and work on replacing the popular area has been taking place in recent weeks.
Local residents rallied round and fundraised £15,000 to get the ball rolling.
Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones then found the rest of the money from council reserve funding to make up the total sum of around £140,000.
Children were said to have taken part in the consultation to tell council officers in charge of submitting the plans what they wanted to see included.
Some of the items planned to be installed include new swings, climbing frames, slides, roundabouts, seesaws and much more.