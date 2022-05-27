Mayor to open new £140,000 Doncaster adventure playground after arson attack

Mayor Ros Jones will officially unveil the new playground on Tuesday from 11am at Sandall Beat Woods.

Local residents rallied round and fundraised £15,000 to get the ball rolling.

The playground has been rebuilt after a devastating arson attack.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones then found the rest of the money from council reserve funding to make up the total sum of around £140,000.

Children were said to have taken part in the consultation to tell council officers in charge of submitting the plans what they wanted to see included.