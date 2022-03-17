Doncaster play area to shut as £140,000 project starts to replace arson hit playground

The adventure playground at Sandall Beat was wrecked by yobs after an arson attack in December 2020 – and work on replacing the popular area will start next Monday.

Announcing the start of work, a spokesman for Sandall Beat Environment Centre and Woods, said: “Exciting news!

"Work will be starting on your brand new play area on the 21 March. The play area will be closed from this date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A new playground will rise from the ashes following an arson attack.

Local residents rallied round and fundraised £15,000 to get the ball rolling.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones then found the rest of the money from council reserve funding to make up the total sum of around £140,000.

Organisers hope the new playground will be ready in time for the Easter school holidays.

Children were said to have taken part in the consultation to tell council officers in charge of submitting the plans what they wanted to see included.

Some of the items planned to be installed include new swings, climbing frames, slides, roundabouts, seesaws and much more.

Other comments included a call for the facility to match the surrounding woodland aesthetic and for it to be fireproof.

The new facility will be built by Milton Keynes-based playground equipment supplier KOMPAN.