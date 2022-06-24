Cazoo St Leger hospitality going the extra furlong this season at Doncaster Racecourse

Regional head chef, Emmett Cassidy, returns for a second year at Doncaster Racecourse after wowing thousands of guests last September.

His dazzling menu includes mouth-watering flavours carefully crafted to reflect classic ‘Summer come Autumn’ delights such as local caught wild pigeon from Sykes farm butchery, wild mushrooms, braeburn apples and juicy blackberries from locally sourced fruit and vegetable suppliers and cheeses and cured meats from the partnership with Cryer & Stott.

Emmett, who previously ran kitchens for Southwell and Uttoxeter Racecourse spoke about his ethos towards race week, he said: “Creating the Cazoo St Leger Festival menu is something I really look forward to piecing together and very much enjoy writing.

There are so many dining opportunities at this year's festival

"I feel so proud to be able to put my name to this prestigious event as I understand the importance of the festival in the national racing calendar.

“The festival falls at the perfect time of year with the crossover between summer ending and autumn beginning - natures larder provides a pantry all chefs relish.

"I love this time of year for game, wild mushrooms, lamb, seasonal fruit like the braeburn apple we use in the caramel apple dessert and the smoked pear with goats’ cheese, all the way through to fat juicy blackberries with our pigeon breast.

“I want to make it simple and easy but big on flavour and something our customers will enjoy and remember.”

Check out the gourmet buffet

There is a plethora of glittering fine dining restaurants available at the festival, including tables at the Sky Garden, Private Boxes, The Home Straight, The 1776 Marquee and much more.

This year even sees the arrival of a new ‘Tapas on the Terrace’ option in the Premier Enclosure on the centre course.

Racegoers who would prefer a delicious and tasty cuisine offering without the formal dining setting will be invited to The Old Weighing Room for delicious authentic tapas. From the traditional potato bravas, to classics with a Yorkshire twist.

Why not try the seven course taster menu?

Emmett continued: “The Cazoo St Leger Festival offers such a wide array of dining options, all tastes and budgets – it’s a very exciting time to be creating such a variety of offerings for all of our cherished visitors. I can’t wait for race week and to see everyone there enjoying the fruits of our labour.”The Cazoo St Leger Festival is one of the largest events in the horse racing calendar, and with hospitality and restaurant offerings ranging from £185pp to £745pp there really is something for everyone.

Enjoy witnessing history in the making at the final classic of the revered British flat racing season in the upmost style alongside delicious food and drink

For more information about hospitality offerings at the festival visit the website https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/restaurants-and-hospitality/st-leger-hospitality/, but be quick as tables will fill quickly.