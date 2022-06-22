The first acts to perform on the Safari Nights line-up are a force of girl power pop including Pixie Lott, Rebecca Ferguson and Jo O’Meara taking centre stage on August 6. Formidable pop princess Pixie Lot rose to fame in 2009 with hits such as ‘Mama Do’, ‘Cry Me Out’ and ‘Boys and Girls’.Pixie will be supported by Rebecca Ferguson whose soothing soul voice was discovered on X Factor in 2010, guests will enjoy her smash hit ‘Nothings Real But Love’ and ‘I Hope’.Last but not least Jo O’Meara will take the stage, most famously known from 90’s band S Club 7, she will be singing their most popular songs as well as hits from her new album like ‘Sweet Surrender’ and ‘On The Surface’.

The following weekend will see Queen of the Night perform, the ultimate Whitney Houston tribute coming straight from London’s West End on Saturday, August 13.

Explore three decades of nostalgic hits that include: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.YWP will be joined later in the month, by superstar Russell Watson for this year’s legendary hot summer nights at the park, which will be a highlight of the calendar as the park resumes its fabulous events that are fun for all the family.

Russell, who first performed at the Safari Nights spectacular in 2018, will be performing songs from his debut album ‘The Voice’ on Saturday, August 20, for an evening under the stars that you will never forget.

The excitement concludes with 90’s legends Steps with superstar singers Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa performing live on the following Saturday, August 27. With hits including 5,6,7,8 and Say You’ll Be Mine it would be an absolute Tragedy to miss out on these icons.

X Factor’s Raksu will also be opening this show, so make sure you have your dancing shoes on.

The star studded entertainment begins at 5pm each evening with local bands, live acoustic acts and other family entertainment with the main event running from 7pm to 9pm. (separate special event tickets including all day access and evening entertainment required in advance)Visitors can spend all day and night at the award-winning park with opening hours being fully extended till 8pm, last entry is 7pm allowing guests to enjoy a rare summer night stroll through the park and animal reserves.Guests can get close to some of the world’s most beautiful animals such as Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos and African Lions or even being some of the first guests to see the new polar bear, Flocke and her three cubs.Performances will begin at 7pm and finish just after 9.

Tickets for the Safari Nights begin at £22.95 for adults, £19.95 for children and £20.95 for seniors or students. Children under 3 go free.For those wanting tickets in the most desirable ‘Gold’ area, prices start at £42 per person.

Tickets are available at; https://booking.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/events.aspx

