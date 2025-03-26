Nick Frost is ‘poised’ to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter reboot, according to reports 🧙‍♂️

The Harry Potter show appears to have found its Hagrid.

Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz actor Nick Frost ‘nearing deal’.

He is the latest big name to join the cast of the TV reboot.

Nick Frost is ‘poised’ to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV reboot, according to reports. The beloved comedian is the latest high-profile casting for the HBO remake of the best-selling fantasy series.

The show will arrive around 25 years after the original film adaptions first arrived in cinemas. The actors to play Dumbledore and Snape have already been found - and now another fan favourite is close to being cast.

A Warner Bros still image of Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid

See who are the bookies favourites to appear in the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Actor ‘poised’ to play Hagrid in Harry Potter show

Deadline reports that comedian and actor Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) is nearing a deal to play the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter reboot. A spokesperson for HBO told the trade paper: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Beloved comedy actor Nick Frost is currently 6/4 to play Hagrid in the show, via Gambling.com. Could the actor be heading to Hogwarts? | Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The show held open auditions in the search for young actors to play the key child roles last year.

Who else has been cast in the Harry Potter show?

The first name to be confirmed for the HBO reboot of the fantasy series was American actor John Lithgow. He is set to play Dumbledore - the fourth actor to hold that role - in the TV show.

Meanwhile Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are reported to be in negotiations to play Hogwarts professors Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape.

Do you think it is too soon for a Harry Potter reboot? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .