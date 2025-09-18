EA FC 26 has revealed the highest-rated players in the game 😍

EA FC 26’s highest rated players have been revealed.

Four players have a 91 rating in the game.

But what does the top list look like?

EA FC 26 has revealed its list of the highest rated players, ahead of launch. The iconic football game is back with another entry and excitement is high.

The early access period is about to start with those who have paid for the deluxe version getting an extra week with the title. Find out when it will be available where you live.

It is the latest entry in the annual franchise, following last year’s EA FC 25. It comes after the name was forced to change from FIFA earlier this decade.

Who are the highest-rated players in EA FC 26?

Mo Salah poses after signing a new Liverpool contract until 2027. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The latest EA FC game is just around the corner, albeit sooner for some than others, and the player ratings have been revealed. The top footballers in both the men’s and women’s side of the sport have been confirmed.

Top 10 best men’s players in EA FC 26

Mohamed Salah - 91 - Liverpool/ Egypt

Kylian Mbappe - 91 - Real Madrid/ France

Ousmane Dembele - 90 - PSG/ France

Rodri - 90 - Manchester City/ Spain

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool/ Netherlands

Jude Bellingham - 90 - Real Madrid/ England

Erling Haaland - 90 - Manchester City/ Norway

Raphinha - 89 - Barcelona/ Brazil

Achraf Hakimi - 89 - PSG/ Morocco

Lamine Yamal - 89 - Barcelona/ Spain

Best women’s players in EA FC 26

Alexia Putellas - 91 - Barcelona/ Spain

Aitana Bonmati - 91 - Barcelona/ Spain

Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 - Barcelona/ Norway

Alessia Russo - 89 - Arsenal/ England

Mariona - 89 - Barcelona/ Spain

How to get early access to EA FC 26?

It has become an annual tradition that gamers who are willing to pay a little bit extra, they can get early access to EA Sports’ flagship football game. The same is the case for this year’s edition.

EA FC 26 will launch a week early on September 19 for those who have bought the Ultimate Edition of the game. The deluxe version also comes with other bonuses including up to 6000 FC Points over 2 months (up to 4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2), Season 1 of the Premium Pass, and more.

Ultimate Edition costs £99.99 on the Xbox and PlayStation store, however there is 10% discount with EA Play.

When is EA FC 26 out for everyone else?

Worldwide Launch: Standard Edition opens at midnight local time on September 26 on Console and September 25, 1 PM BST on PC.

The EA FC web app launched yesterday (September 17). Companion App refresh goes live on today (September 18).

