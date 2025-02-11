This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Basement Jaxx set to be joined by two more headline acts at Camp Bestival Dorset 2025

Camp Bestival have revealed several new acts performing at this year’s festival.

Basement Jaxx are set to be joined by Sir Tom Jones and Sugababes as headline performers.

Here’s the current line-up of acts heading to Lulworth Castle this summer.

Camp Bestival Dorset has revealed overnight the latest two headline acts set to perform at Lulworth Castle at their 2025 event.

With Basement Jaxx announced in 2024 as the first headline act at the festival, organisers have now revealed that both Sir Tom Jones and Sugababes are set to join the electronic act across the weekend of July 31 2025.

Sir Tom Jones has been announced as one of the new acts performing at Camp Bestival Dorset 2025. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

They are not the only acts that were announced, with Camp Bestival revealing further performances this year including the Lightning Seeds, The Zutons, The Pill, Palestinian singer-songwriter Bashar Murad, singer-songwriter Nieve Ella and drum and bass legend Goldie, who will perform with a full live band.

This year’s Camp Bestival is taking place in Dorset alone, as in 2024 organisers revealed that the Shropshire based event would be taking a break this year after curator Rob da Bank revealed the Shropshire event needed a period of ‘bedding in.’

Camp Bestival Dorset 2025 - current line up

Basement Jaxx

Sir Tom Jones

Sugababes

Goldie

The Zutons

Lightning Seeds

The Pill

Bashar Murad

Nieve Ella

When is Camp Bestval Dorset 2025 taking place?

Camp Bestival Dorset takes place from July 31 to August 3 2025 at Lulworth Castle, East Lulworth, Wareham BH20 5QS.

Are there still tickets for Camp Bestival Dorset 2025?

Weekend tickets and an assortment of add-ons including Camping Plus and Car Parking passes are still available now through Ticketmaster.

