Watch: Doncaster rocker Yungblud discusses the songs which shaped his life

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has spoken about the songs which shaped his life – growing up on a diet of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Oasis and Pulp.

In an interview with the BBC, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, spoke about the music he enjoyed growing up in the Doncaster guitar shop run by his dad Justin and late grandad Rick Harrison.

The pair welcomed the likes of Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Bryan Adams to guitar emporium Music Ground in Hall Gate – and where Yungblud spent his formative years listening to a wide variety of classic bands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Live review: Bludfest 2025 - Doncaster's own rock icon Yungblud bleeds brillance
Doncaster rock star Yungblud has spoken about the songs which have defined his life. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).placeholder image
Doncaster rock star Yungblud has spoken about the songs which have defined his life. (Photo: Luc Burke-Lejeune).

Fresh from headlining his own festival, Bludfest, in Milton Keynes at the weekend and on course for a number one album with new release Idols, the 27-year-old singer also speaks about the songs that make him cry and the tracks he wishes he’d written in the clip.

Related topics:YungbludDoncasterOasisPulpBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice