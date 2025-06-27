Watch: Doncaster rocker Yungblud discusses the songs which shaped his life
In an interview with the BBC, the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, spoke about the music he enjoyed growing up in the Doncaster guitar shop run by his dad Justin and late grandad Rick Harrison.
The pair welcomed the likes of Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Bryan Adams to guitar emporium Music Ground in Hall Gate – and where Yungblud spent his formative years listening to a wide variety of classic bands.
Fresh from headlining his own festival, Bludfest, in Milton Keynes at the weekend and on course for a number one album with new release Idols, the 27-year-old singer also speaks about the songs that make him cry and the tracks he wishes he’d written in the clip.
