Bludfest 2025: All the pictures from Doncaster rocker Yungblud's weekend party

The rocker, on course for another number one album this week with his latest album Idols, delivered a stunning set from start to finish – and even joined forces with veteran punk star Billy Idol for a rendition of the star’s much-loved classic White Wedding.

Fans came from across the world for the festival at the Milton Keynes Bowl, curated by Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – which combined a string of top notch musical performances as well as a number of weird and wonderful attractions away from the stages.

And there were plenty of nods to his Doncaster roots for fans to find scattered across the site.

Here are some of the best images of the day, courtesy of Doncaster photographer Luc Burke-Lejeune who was there to capture the action on camera.

Follow Luc on Instagram HERE and check out more of his music photography HERE

Bludfest 2025 Fans were treated to a stellar array of acts.

Bludfest 2025 Yungblud welcomed punk veteran Billy Idol on stage

Bludfest 2025 Yungblud was in fine form at the second incarnation of Bludfest