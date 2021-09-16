The Hunch to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

The Hunch at Roots Music Club, Friday, September 25.

They will play at Roots Music Club on Beckett Road, Doncaster on Friday, September 24 at 8pm.

Michael Doonan is a founder member of the legendary 70s folk-rock band Hedgehog Pie, who comes from a famous Tyneside musical dynasty, which includes John Doonan Snr, Mick’s father, who was an All-Ireland piccolo champion and founding figure of the UK folk revival in the 60s. As well as the Hunch, Michael fronts The Mighty Doonans folk-rock band, and adds vocals, flute and pipes to many a session from Shields to Sheffield.

Bob Thomas fronted another highly respected folk-rock outfit, Kitsyke Will, and has since lent his wonderful soul-inflected vocal style to The Solicitors, as well as singing, playing percussion and harmonica with The Hunch. Alongside these two are the stunning acoustic guitarist/vocalist Chris Hanks and keyboards/accordionist/vocalist Tony Bacon, both alumni of West Yorkshire’s thriving roots music scene.

A collective ready wit and easy rapport with audiences of all sizes ensures that any gig involving The Hunch goes with a swing -tasteful, exciting, assured, soulful, enjoyable and lasting in the memory.

Friday 24 September 2021 - Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start

Tickets: £8 (advance) £10 on the door (half price for students)

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.