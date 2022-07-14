Tears for Fears and Alison Moyet's Yorkshire gig cancelled due to illness

A rib injury sustained by Tears for Fears band member Curt Smith was cited as the reason.

The band have exploried options to reschedule the Scarborough Open Air Theatre date but it will not be possible.

All ticket holders will now receive a full refund, automatically, from their point of purchase. Please allow up to ten days for this to be processed.

A spokesman said: “On behalf of everyone at Scarborough Open Air Theatre we wish Curt a speedy recovery and we hope to welcome Tears for Fears back to the venue in the future.”

A statement from the band read: "We sadly are unable to perform at this week’s shows in Leeds, Warwick, and Scarborough. We are so disappointed and gutted not to be able to play these concerts. Curt is following doctors orders and is doing everything possible to heal and be performing again soon.”