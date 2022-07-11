Nile Rodgers and Chic at Doncaster Racecourse: Everything you need to know

Nile and his band will perform live after racing on Saturday July 16 and will be bringing a host of hits to Town Moor racegoers.

The disco icon will be racing through an extensive back catalogue of classic songs as part of the venue’s Music Live summer series of events.

Here's all you need to know about the show - from the times, what they'll play, how to get there and where to eat and drink.

WHEN IS IT?

August 16

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

Gates open: 3.45pm

First race: 5.45pm

Last race: 8.45pm

Nile Rodgers performance: 9.15pm

Event ends: 10.45pm

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

There's no support acts billed - just Nile Rodgers and Chic taking to the stage.

WHAT WILL THEY PLAY?

There's a whole feast of classics the band could trot out. On other outdoors dates this summer they've delivered songs such as Le Freak, Good Times, We Are Family and Dance Dance Dance (Yowsah Yowsah Yowsah). Nile’s songs he’s written for other stars will also no doubt make an appearance, so expect the likes of Get Lucky by Daft Punk, Let’s Dance by David Bowie, I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross and Like A Virgin by Madonna.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Racecourse from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair. but pleasant stroll. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, Hall Gate and Bennetthorpe to the course. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses:

The Racecourse is served by several bus routes from both Doncaster town centre and the railway station and interchange. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times. A Shuttle Service runs between the Racecourse and Doncaster Interchange for all race meetings. It will commence from the Interchange at approximately the time of the gate opening and continue until just after the time of the first race. The return journey (which will stop at a designated point on sound of the bell) will continue until entertainment has finished. Shuttle Bus information is subject to change and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre. There is a rank outside the Racecourse on Leger Way for after the event.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Racecourse by buses.

Air/Helicopter

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster. For landing permission at Doncaster Racecourse please contact 01302 304 200.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB.

The Racecourse is signposted from the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32). Car parking is free (outside the Leger Festival) in Car Park C (enter opposite junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

Car Parks A and C are operational throughout the year for all racing fixtures - Car Park C offers free parking and passes for Car Park A are available from the racecourse reception in advance or on the day.

Drop-off and collection points

Coaches and minibuses car park C, limousines car park A. Drop-off and collection is prohibited on Leger Way.

CAN I STAY OVER?

The Crown Hotel in Bawtry is the preferred partner hotel to Doncaster Racecourse - and is used by many leading owners, trainers, sponsors, jockeys and TV presenters.

There are several other hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. The nearest is the Hilton Garden Inn, which overlooks the Racecourse. Others include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, The Danum Mercure in Doncaster town centre, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Racecourse has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses and on the course as well as restaurants.

If you're in search of something extra special, the coveted Mallard Restaurant offers restaurant badge and admission ticket, a welcome drink, three-course chef's menu, raceday programme, outdoor viewing terrace, table service drinks and Totepool betting facility.

The Old Weighing Room, as its name suggests, is steeped in history and is situated on the grounds of racecourse.

There are a range of places to eat and drink across all enclosures. Choose from hot and cold drinks as well as light bites or more substantial snacks. Plus, there’s a range of healthy and vegetarian options.

THE PREMIER SUITE

The Premier Bar offers a full range of draught and bottled beers, lagers, wines and spirits.

THE COUNTY ENCLOSURE

Places to drink include:

The Old Weighing Room

Nijinsky Suite

Halmahera Bar

Rockingham Bar

All serve a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

THE GRANDSTAND ENCLOSURE

Places to eat include:

The Food Court; located on the first floor including Pie-Perfection, Spudz, Best of British & Perfecta Pizza.

Starters Orders

Places to drink include:

Artic Cosmos Bar

Motivator Bar

Septimus Bar

Ale on the Rail Bar

Lucarno Bar

Bubbles Champagne Bar

Lord Clifton Bar

Clock Tower Bar

All bars serve a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

THE FAMILY ENCLOSURE

Places to eat & drink:

Silver Patriarch Bar

A full bar service, also serving filled baguettes.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted in any enclosed places within Doncaster Racecourse. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

Picnics are only permitted into the Family Enclosure at the Racecourse. Please note that alcohol may not be brought into any area of the Racecourse.

There are five cash points, all located at Ground Floor Level. Two located in the main betting hall of the Grandstand Enclosure and two located in the County Enclosure close to the main entrance and one in the Family Enclosure positioned in the Silver Patriarch Bar.

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

Premier Enclosure and Mallard/Lincoln Restaurant

The dress code for this enclosure is jacket and tie for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers . This dress code also applies to children.

County Enclosure/Conduit Restaurant/Private Boxes/Owners and Trainers & Press

The dress code for this enclosure is gentlemen must wear a collared shirt. Ladies to be smartly dressed. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

Grandstand Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Frenchgate Family Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Fancy Dress

If you're thinking about coming wearing fancy dress, this is fine within the Grandstand Enclosure. If you'd like to book tickets in the County Enclosure and wish to come in fancy dress, you'll need to call 01302 304200 first.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

Most people get a drink in the town centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges. Popular pubs and bars nearby to the racecourse include The Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe while The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre. The Cheswold is another nearby option.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

The most popular place is Whitby's fish and chip restaurant which is directly opposite the Racecourse on Leger Way. The Indus restaurant within the Grand St Leger Hotel is also nearby. Vivo, an Italian restaurant on Bennetthorpe and the Earl of Doncaster Hotel are also potential eating options. Sandringham Road in nearby Intake offers the usual takeaway options such as Indian, Chinese and fish and chips. Doncaster town centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Burger King, Subway and KFC while the nearby leisure park offers Nando's, Pizza Express, McDonald's and Frankie and Benny's as well as Taco Bell, Estabulo, TGI Fridays and many more.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

The long-range forecast looks great - dry and warm with sunny intervals and highs of 28c.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?