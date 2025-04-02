Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interview comes from a forthcoming book about the band, Oasis: The Masterplan

As fans speculate what Oasis could play at their eagerly-anticipated reunion shows, has Noel Gallagher revealed part of it?

The Gallagher brother was interviewed for a new book and dropped comments about what his favourite Oasis songs are.

He also discusses the furore behind ticketing and who could be part of the reunion line-up.

In an interview with Kevin Cummins ahead of the release of a new book on the band, Oasis: The Masterplan , the author inquired as to what were Noel’s favourite Oasis songs across the breadth of the band’s discography. Noel’s answers strongly suggest some of the songs the band might play ahead of their first show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on July 4 2025.

Noel Gallagher might have given the biggest hint what to expect from Oasis’ setlist ahead of their reunion in a recent interview.

The elder Gallagher then listed four tracks that he called his favourites from their back catalogue. Those tracks were Supersonic, Some Might Say, Live Forever and Rock ‘n’ Roll Star - all anthems that defined the early, explosive years of Oasis' career, including their landmark albums Definitely Maybe and (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Coincidentally, those are also songs that, according to Setlist.FM, have been mainstays for the band on the live front, with Live Forever the third most performed track the band have played at concerts throughout their history.

The anticipation surrounding the reunion tour is immense, with Noel acknowledging the 'big deal' the ticket sales became. However, the process was not without controversy, as Ticketmaster faced scrutiny over their dynamic pricing, with a competitions watchdog investigating potential breaches of consumer protection law regarding 'platinum' tickets.

Despite the ticket furore, all eyes will be on the band when they take to the stage in Cardiff, with fans eager to witness the Gallagher brothers reunite. The line-up is expected to feature original members Bonehead and Andy Bell, alongside Gem Archer and Joey Waronker, creating a potent mix of Oasis's classic and later eras.

What do you think Oasis will perform at their reunion shows this year? Drop your fantasy Oasis setlist in the comments down below.