Music festival for mental health returns to Doncaster - and this year it's even bigger
State Of Mind 2025 will take place at the Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough on August 16-17, extending from one to two days.
Festival goers will be able to enjoy 18 bands across the weekend which will be raising money for mental health charity Mind.
Organiser Si Robinson said: “This year we have expanded to two days full of great bands coming together to help raise money for the phenomenal mental health charity Mind.
Headliners this year include Firegarden from Sheffield and Doncaster's own Killswitch engage tribute band, Rose Of Sharyn.
The show is free entry and over 14s are welcome to come and support the event.
He added: “Both days are full of some of the best talent in the UK's grassroots scene - we have the amazing Land Captains opening the Saturday show, before they head off to Weston-super-Mare to headline a show the same day - that's testament to just how the bands want to play for this amazing cause.
There will be collection buckets around the venue.
For those who can’t make it, a JustGiving page has also been set up where people can make donations and which can be found HERE
Full details of the line-up can be found at www.stateofmindfest.uk
There is also a Facebook page devoted to this year’s festival where festivalgoers can keep in touch with updates HERE
