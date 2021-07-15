‘We would’ve taken this at the start’ - Dons coach

Dons coach Richard Horne

And head coach Richard Horne says he would have taken that before a ball was kicked.

The Dons lost ground on leaders Barrow Raiders after suffering a 31-6 defeat against the Cumbrians last time out.

Raiders, however, suffered a surprise defeat at Keighley Cougars at the weekend – meaning they remain four points clear of Doncaster having played one game more.

Horne’s men return to action tomorrow night at London Skolars.

“We know where we’re at now and where we need to be, there’s a week off to freshen up and put things right at London,” Horne said following his side’s defeat at Craven Park.

“It’s the halfway point of the season and we’re relatively happy with where we’re at, we’re third in the table which we’d have taken at the start of the campaign.

“We’ve got a big second half of the season to come in gearing ourselves up for the play-offs, that is the key for us.”

*Doncaster’s home game against North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, July 25 (3pm) will now take place at Castleford Tigers’ Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The game has been switched to give the Keepmoat Stadium extra time to prepare for a busy schedule of fixtures across Club Doncaster in August.